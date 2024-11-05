Dr. Schär Launches Artisan Baker White Bread and Deli Style Bread at Publix

New gluten-free offerings enhance meal options for consumers with food sensitivities at Publix stores nationwide.

Swedesboro, NJ — Dr. Schär, a leading brand in gluten-free products, proudly announces the launch of its Artisan Baker White Bread and Deli Style bread in all Publix stores, which took place in May 2024. This recent expansion brings Dr Schär’s products to new markets, widening food choices for people with dietary restrictions across the world.

The Artisan Baker White Bread features a soft texture and rich flavor, making it a perfect choice for sandwiches, toast, or even enjoying straight from the package while the Deli Style bread was designed specifically for sandwich making, offers a satisfying bite and is perfect for any deli lover looking for gluten-free options. These breads are crafted to enhance everyday meals, ensuring that gluten-free consumers do not feel deprived.

“At Dr. Schär, we are dedicated to meeting the needs of gluten-free consumers, and our expansion into Publix stores means more and more people can rediscover the joy of eating,” said Todd Boyer, Regional Sales Manager. “We believe that everyone deserves great-tasting bread, and we’re thrilled to offer our Artisan Baker range to even more families. Our commitment to innovation drives us to expand our reach and ensure that delicious gluten-free products are available in every pantry.”

In recent years, the gluten-free market has seen significant growth, driven by increased awareness of gluten-related disorders such as celiac disease and gluten sensitivity. Dr. Schär has positioned itself as a frontrunner in this expanding market by continuously innovating and introducing new products. The Artisan Baker White Bread and Deli Style bread are a testament to the brand’s dedication to offering consumers a variety of delicious options that cater to their dietary needs

In addition to being gluten-free, these breads are suitable for various dietary preferences. The Artisan Baker range is made with natural ingredients, free from artificial preservatives, and is designed to fit seamlessly into any meal plan. Whether used for breakfast toast, lunchtime sandwiches, or as a side to dinner, Dr. Schär’s new offerings provide a versatile addition to the gluten-free aisle..

Dr. Schär has been a pioneer in the gluten-free food industry for over a century, leading advancements in safe, high-quality products for individuals with celiac disease and gluten sensitivities. With a presence in over 90 countries, the brand has transformed the gluten-free market by offering a diverse product range, including baked goods, snacks, and ready meals. Their dedication to research, innovation, and sustainability has positively impacted the lives of millions of gluten-free consumers worldwide.

About Schär

For more than 100 years, Dr. Schär’s mission has been to improve the lives of people with special nutritional needs. Dr. Schär USA, Inc. is committed to providing great-tasting gluten-free food to the celiac, gluten-sensitive, and IBS communities—offering a safe, flavorful, and high-quality line of gluten-free products. Schär has over 20,000 doors in the US and retailers including Walmart, Sprouts, Wegmans, Kroger, Ahold, ShopRite, Whole Foods. The full portfolio of products spans from bread, cookies, candy, and crackers to frozen items, including puff pastry dough and croissants! The new soy-free Artisan Baker Breads further solidifies the commitment to trust among consumers with food allergies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, and business strategy and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and are inherently subject to uncertainty. Actual results could vary materially from expectations and projections due to various factors. For a further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please refer to Dr. Schär’s filings with the SEC. Information in this release is as of the dates indicated herein, and Dr. Schär does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.