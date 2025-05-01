Dr. Schar USA, Inc. Announces $28 Million Expansion in South Jersey

Facility expansion will enhance bakery operations and employee experience

SWEDESBORO, N.J. — Dr. Schar USA, Inc., a leading manufacturer of gluten free baked goods, announced a $28 million investment in its production and office space in Swedesboro, NJ. This expansion reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to quality, performance, and employee wellbeing.

The expansion includes state-of-the-art enhancements to the bakery facility, aimed at improving product consistency, efficiency, and overall baking excellence. Alongside the production upgrades, the company has prioritized creating a better environment for its employees.

“This expansion is about more than just physical space—it’s about investing in our people and the future of our products,” said Jim Morris, GM of Schar North America. “We’re excited to continue growing as a team and delivering the quality our customers expect while creating a workplace our employees are proud of.”

A brand-new on-site canteen, staffed with a professional chef, has been introduced to provide fresh, nutritious meals and a comfortable space for team members to recharge. In addition, the company has developed a community employee garden and outdoor eating area, designed to foster collaboration, relaxation, and a deeper connection to nature.

Dr. Schar has also consolidated its operations by relocating the Lyndhurst office team to the expanded Swedesboro location. This move is intended to enhance collaboration across departments and strengthen the company’s culture of innovation and proximity.

Dr. Schar’s latest initiatives are part of a larger strategy to position itself as a valuable and viable member of the community. Investing in projects that benefit both employees and the local area underscores the company’s dedication to sustainability and social responsibility.

“Swedesboro – and South Jersey as a whole – is our home. This expansion is also a commitment to this community that has welcomed us with open arms for the past 14 years,” said Morris.

Dr. Schar first opened its Swedesboro facility in 2012.