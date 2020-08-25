Dramatic Shifts Eyed in Food Industry’s Future

The pandemic has shaken up almost everything in the food industry, and it’s important to look down the road at what’s ahead.

Executives are eyeing dramatic shifts in technology, workforce, supply chain, consolidation, sustainability, consumer behaviors, and industry-government relations.

“CEOs are saying everything is on the table,” said Robb MacKie, President and CEO of American Bakers Association, during the association’s podcast Bake to the Future. “I think that we’re going to wake up in five years and say the industry that existed pre-COVID doesn’t exist anymore.”

