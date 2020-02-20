Easy Tiger Bakes Up Plans for Massive South Austin Beer Garden, Bakery, Market

AUSTIN, Texas — Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden is adding a South Austin location, and a press release announcing the news is also hinting at what might be next for the growing brand.

Later this year, the bakery and beer garden will open the doors to its third Austin location, a massive, 15,000-square-foot space on South Lamar Boulevard. The homegrown concept is taking over a Red’s Porch location that shuttered in October 2019.

Leading the renovation and design is, of course, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, the team behind seemingly every buzzy new restaurant in Austin.

