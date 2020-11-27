Eddie – Edible Ink Printer for Easy Direct-to-Food Printing

WIESBADEN, GERMANY – DTM Print, international OEM and solution provider for specialty printing systems, today is proud to present Eddie – the world’s first-and-only NSF and GMP-certified edible ink desktop printer for printing onto cookies and other food items. Eddie is the latest product of US manufacturer Primera Technology, Inc.

When thinking of food printers, the ones come to mind that print on wafer paper or icing sheets which must be glued to the baked goods or confectionery. Unlike those printers Eddie prints directly onto cookies, candy, white chocolate, biscuits, macarons, marshmallows, chocolate lentils, and much more. Suitable food items can be up to 89 mm wide.

Eddie makes the printing process fast and easy. The machine prints up to 6 print objects per minute, depending on the item size and actual print design. The included carousel feeder rotates the food items to the print position, the printer pulls in one item at a time, prints and sends them back to the carousel – all automatically and hands-free.

Printed sweets, cookies or other food items will be dry and ready for sale immediately after printing. Printed images are bright, vibrant, smudge-resistant and even colour-matched to ICC Colour Standards.

Personalisation is all the rage in today’s consumer and B2B markets. Eddie can produce new profits in commercial settings from bakeries to hotels, tradeshows, gift shops and amusement parks. Applications for personalised baked goods and confectionery include birthday parties, baby showers, religious initiation ceremonies such as baptism or bar/bat mitzvahs, weddings, anniversaries, Christmas and holiday gifts, trade show giveaways and souvenirs.

Food Industry Certifications

Eddie is unique in the commercial food preparation business for many reasons, but none as important as for safety. Although edible ink printers have been sold and utilised in commercial applications such as photo cakes for more than a decade, none of them have been approved for this use by recognised, third-party certification organisations, making producer liability a serious concern.

Eddie was instead designed from the beginning to meet or exceed all regulatory requirements for the specific purpose as an edible ink digital printer. The edible ink cartridge meets all FDA and EU standards for use as a food additive. The ink cartridge itself meets cGMP standards and the entire manufacturing and cartridge filling processes are FDA-compliant and cGMP certified. Last but not least Eddie has also been certified by NSF.

Price and Availability

Eddie sells for € 2,995 (MSRP) and is available directly from DTM Print or through authorised DTM Print partners in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

About DTM Print

DTM Print, a member of the DTM Group, is an international OEM and solution provider based in Germany. Established in 1986, the company is a pioneer in specialty printing and has experience in developing individual printing services for over three decades. DTM Print represented the US company Primera Technology, Inc. under the name Primera Europe GmbH in EMEA for many years. Beside its own products, the company works closely with well-known manufacturers to provide the best possible printing solution. DTM Print sells these products and services through authorised resellers and distributors in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

More information about DTM Print, its history and products is available at dtm-print.eu or contact DTM Print in Germany by phone at +49 611 927770, by FAX at +49 611 9277750 or by e-mail at [email protected]