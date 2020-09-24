Edible Introduces the Edible Bakeshop

ATLANTA — Edible®, the world’s largest franchisor of fresh fruit arrangements and other treats, is expanding its portfolio further into the baked goods category with the launch of Edible Bakeshop™. All Bakeshop products are hand-crafted with care using real, quality ingredients, so consumers can enjoy savory treats that taste homemade.

The official launch of Edible Bakeshop features the debut of miniature pumpkin cheesecakes, which will be available for a limited time this fall season, as well as decadent brownies. The Edible Bakeshop portfolio also includes miniature New York-style cheesecakes and assorted cookies like chocolate chip and strawberry white chocolate. All items are made with quality ingredients and topped fresh to order at Edible’s 1000-plus participating locations nationwide. Edible Bakeshop products are sold as individual treats, as boxes and platters and in bundles alongside the brand’s signature dipped fruits.

“As Edible’s offerings continue to evolve from special occasion purchases to everyday indulgences, it made sense to launch the Edible Bakeshop brand as a whole new way to delight the consumer,” said Edible President and COO Cheikh Mboup. “Research shows that indulging with sweet treats is on the rise, so we have to meet our customers’ demands using ingredients that bring wholesome enjoyment to any self-desire or gifting occasion.”

Edible’s initial entry into the baked goods space was in 2019, when the brand successfully tested selling cheesecakes and cookies in select stores across North America. These inaugural baked goods have since risen to some of the highest-selling products among Edible’s wide selection of gifts and treats, further prompting the national expansion with Bakeshop.

In the coming months, Edible plans to grow its Bakeshop category with more new products, such as cupcakes.

The full array of Bakeshop products is now available at www.edible.com/baked-goods.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible, the world’s largest franchisor of stores offering all-natural fruit snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements with more than 1,100 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine’s annual “Franchise 500,” Entrepreneur’s Top 40 of “Fastest Growing Franchises” and “America’s Top Global Franchises” as well as being included among the “Inc. 5000” list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.