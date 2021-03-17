Edward & Sons’ Let’s Do Organic Brand Introduces Vegan & Gluten-Free Organic Sweet Potato Flour & Cassava Flour to Offer Chefs & Bakers Delectably Versatile Alternatives to Traditional Grain Flour

CARPINTERIA, CA – Edward & Sons Trading Company™ (edwardandsons.com), a pioneer in the plant-based foods industry that first introduced Miso-Cup® instant soup and gluten-free Brown Rice Snaps® to American consumers in the 1970s, welcomes two new additions to the growing family of deliciously versatile grain-free flour products manufactured under the company’s Let’s Do Organic® brand: Organic Sweet Potato Flour and Organic Cassava Flour.

Offering consumers delectably authentic alternatives to grain and wheat flour, Organic Sweet Potato Flour and Organic Cassava Flour are tailor-made for those following a restricted diet or are simply anxious to explore healthier but equally flavorful flour options for cooking and baking.

Organic Sweet Potato Flour and Organic Cassava Flour join three other popular, grain-free flours already sold under the Let’s Do Organic® banner: Organic Coconut Flour, Organic Chickpea Flour and Organic Green Banana Flour.

Flour Power!

Providing the indulgent flavor and dense nutrition profile of sweet potatoes in a single multi-purpose grain-free flour, Let’s Do Organic® Sweet Potato Flour enables seasoned chefs and amateur home cooks alike to readily add rich layers of subtle sweetness to their favorite foods and desserts. As versatile as it is delicious, Let’s Do Organic® Sweet Potato Flour not only perfectly holds moisture when replacing or enhancing other flours during the preparation of cookies, muffins, breads and cakes, but is an excellent thickener for soups, sauces and gravies as well.

Let’s Do Organic® Sweet Potato Flour is USDA Organic; gluten-free, vegan and Kosher certified. The complete list of ingredients includes…Organic Sweet Potato – that’s it!

Let’s Do Organic® Cassava Flour is a whole food, grain-free flour made from organic cassava roots (also known as manioc or yuca). Native to South America, cassava is a staple of tropical diets throughout the world thanks to the plant’s drought tolerance and carbohydrate content.

To enhance quality, edibility and nutritional integrity, Let’s Do Organic® experts wash, peel and slice whole cassava roots before drying them slowly and then milling them into a fine, gluten-free flour ideally suited to a diverse array of special diets and recipes. Baking with Let’s Do Organic® Cassava Flour is incredibly easy since it performs very much like wheat flour in the kitchen. For example, when a recipe calls for 1 cup of wheat flour, home chefs and bakers can simply replace it with 1 cup of Cassava Flour, with no extra eggs or liquid ingredients required.

What’s more, Let’s Do Organic® Cassava Flour adds a delightfully tempting smooth texture and subtle flavor to breads and pastries, is an excellent binder when baking cakes and cookies, and also serves as an effective thickener for gravies and sauces.

Like Sweet Potato Flour, Let’s Do Organic® Cassava Flour is USDA Organic; gluten-free, vegan and Kosher certified. Ingredients: just Organic Cassava Flour!

Available online at https://store.edwardandsons.com/collections/new-products and soon in health food stores and mainstream supermarkets nationwide, Let’s Do Organic® Sweet Potato Flour is offered in 12-ounce packages and Cassava Flour is sold in 14-ounce packages. Both have a MSRP of $5.99.

To check out the full line of Let’s Do Organic® flour products, as well as such other brand favorites as coconut flakes, shredded coconut, coconut milk, tapioca starch and organic ice cream cones, please visit https://store.edwardandsons.com/collections/lets-do-organic.

Commenting on the debut of the two new Let’s Do Organic® flour varieties, Edward & Sons’ founder and CEO Joel Dee said, “With so many home cooks yearning to explore healthier and more adventurous recipes during these challenging stay-at-home times, and trending diets avoiding gluten and grains, demand has never been greater for innovative alternatives to grain flour. Given the enthusiastic response we received after introducing all three previous Let’s Do Organic® flour products, we feel confident that our new Sweet Potato Flour and Cassava Flour will be welcome additions to countless kitchen pantries for many years to come.”

About Edward & Sons™

Based in Carpinteria, California, Edward & Sons Trading Company, Inc.™ has been living up to its Convenience Without Compromise® mandate for more than forty years by creating a remarkably diverse range of vegetarian and vegan products made with simple and wholesome ingredients. The first to introduce American consumers to Miso-Cup® instant soup mix and gluten-free Baked Brown Rice Snaps© whole grain crackers, Edward & Sons has become a trusted name in quality convenience foods, serving everyone from health-savvy mainstream consumers to those who observe restricted diets.

Edward & Sons Trading Company™ brands include Edward & Sons™, Let’s Do Gluten Free®, Let’s Do Organic®, the brand new Ecuadora™ line of Ecuadorian hearts of palm products, More Than Fair®, Native Forest®, Nature Factor®, Road’s End Organics® and organic gluten free specialty sauces under the Premier Japan® and The Wizard’s® brands. Please visit www.edwardandsons.com for more information and recipes.