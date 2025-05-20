Effie’s Homemade Adds Ginger Biscuits to Single Serve Line with Updated Packaging

Additional Flavor Plus Refreshed Packaging & Shipper Display Brighten Countertop Offering

Hyde Park, Massachusetts – Award-winning Effie’s Homemade announces the addition of their distinctive Ginger Biscuits to their line of Single Serve packaging. Like Effie’s Oatcake and Cocoa Biscuit Single Serves, the 2-piece, individually wrapped Ginger Biscuit Single Serves are sold in a shipper display of 24 packages which have a new look to match the recent design update.

Made in small batches with wholesome ingredients, Effie’s Ginger Biscuits deliver a bold, spicy ginger flavor with just a touch of sweetness thanks to the inclusion of crystalized ginger. While delicious on their own, Ginger Biscuits complement lemon or orange curd, buttery brie or mascarpone, and make an excellent snack with tea or lemonade.

“With consumers demanding more flavor-forward snacks and grab & go items, it was natural for us to add our Ginger Biscuit to our Single Serve line of crisp and buttery biscuits,” begins Joan MacIsaac, Effie’s Homemade co-founder. “The fresh new look of our packaging and display unit delivers instant consumer connection, while the compelling photography, pairing suggestions, and flavor descriptions evoke the delightful layers of flavors within each variety,” MacIsaac states.

The updated line of Effie’s Homemade Single Serve items will be on display with the brand’s full product range at the IDDBA Booth #3502 in New Orleans, LA from June 1-3, 2025.

About Effie’s Homemade

Effie’s Homemade was founded in 2007 by food-loving friends, Joan MacIsaac and Irene Costello. Inspired by Joan’s mother, Effie MacLellan, and her generations-old family recipe for Oatcakes, Effie’s Homemade has grown into a line of crisp, buttery and slightly sweet biscuits made in small batches from the finest ingredients. Effie’s Homemade products are made in the USA. Visit www.effieshomemade.com for more information.