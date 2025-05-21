Element 112, LLC dba Madeline’s Pâtisserie Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat in Croissants and Croissant Buns

Sylvania, Ohio — Element 112, LLC dba Madeline’s Pâtisserie is issuing a voluntary recall of a specific batch of our ready-to-eat croissants, due to a labeling error. The ingredient statement on the exterior of the box was labeled as “flour” and does not accurately reflect the contained allergen of “wheat.” These products are sold fully baked, frozen, and in a food service case of 24 units.

These products have been produced since March 10, 2025 with the last production date of May 7, 2025. These products were sold to the following locations:

Superior Food Distributors – 4243 Broadmoor Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Carmela Food Distributor – 18350 15 mile Rd, Fraser, MI 48026

Euclid Fish Company – 7839 Enterprise Dr, Mentor, OH 44060

Atlantic Food Distributors – 430 Sixth St. SE, Canton, OH 44702

Products Affected:

2.5oz Chocolate Croissants

3.5oz Chocolate Croissants

2.5oz Raspberry Croissants

3.5oz Raspberry Croissants

Croissant Buns

Issue: Mislabeled ingredient sticker – undeclared allergen (wheat)

Out of an abundance of caution and in compliance with food safety regulations, we ask that you immediately check your inventory and remove any affected product from sale or distribution. If you currently have these affected products, please contact us to arrange for replacement with the correct stickers on the box.

We apologize for the inconvenience and have taken immediate steps to correct the labeling issue to prevent this from happening in the future. Ensuring the safety and trust of our customers is our top priority.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. If you have any questions, please contact Madeline’s Pâtisserie at info@madelinespatisserie.com.

To learn more, please visit FDA.