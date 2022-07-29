Eli’s Cheesecake Breaks Ground on $9.5 Million Expansion

Eli’s Cheesecake Co. broke ground Tuesday on a $9.5 million expansion of its Northwest Side production facility that will give the iconic Chicago cheesecake-maker space to grow as it builds back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Marc Schulman, son of the late legendary Eli Schulman, said the expansion will give the family-owned company some much-needed breathing room.

“Things were starting to get very tight here,” he said. Eli’s has made cheesecakes at the facility in the Dunning neighborhood since 1996. But the company has grown since then, adding new products and a gluten-free kitchen. The additional space will allow Eli’s to say yes to additional growth opportunities down the line, Schulman said. The expansion is the company’s first since the 1990s.

