Engelman’s Bakery Announces Acquisition of H&F Bread Company

Engelman Baking Co., LLC (“Engelman’s”), a leading wholesale bakery offering a complete line of high-quality breads, loaves and rolls, announced the acquisition of H&F Bread Company (“H&F”), a wholesale bakery offering artisan breads primarily to restaurants across the state of Georgia.

The transaction represents Engelman’s first acquisition and highlights their rapid growth strategy to become the leading wholesale bakery to foodservice customers across the Southeast.

Fred LeFranc, newly appointed CEO and board member of Engelman’s Bakery, said, “This is the first move in our plan to acquire bakeries and grow across the Southeastern United States. H&F has a tremendous reputation and we are excited to add an artisanal line to the Engelman’s product offerings.”

Sammy Engelman, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Engelman’s, said, “We are extremely excited to have H&F join the Engelman’s family. H&F’s history and exceptional products complement and further expand our product lines allowing us to reach a broader market of foodservice customers across Atlanta and the Southeast.”

Joe Best, CEO of H&F, said, “We’ve followed the Engelman’s story and are thrilled to provide them with H&F’s recipes, formulations and brand to further enhance their artisanal bread offerings.”

Genesis Capital represented H&F in the transaction.

About Engelman’s Bakery

Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, Engelman’s is a wholesale bakery with a 200 year tradition and offers a complete line of fresh and frozen bread products primarily to the foodservice industry in the Metro Atlanta area with select customers served on a national basis. Engelman’s services approximately 1,000 customers through a 50,000 sq. ft. SQF level II production facility. For more information, please visit www.engelmansbakery.com.