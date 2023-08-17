Enjoy the Holiday Magic With Brioche de Limoux

As the end of the year approaches and the magic of the festive season fills the air, take the time to prepare for the festivities with brioche de Limoux. Let its fascinating history transport you to Southern France. Embrace the tradition, create memories, and make this festive season truly unforgettable for your customers with brioche de Limoux.

Discover the story behind the classic, as well as how to make this festive brioche creative, healthier, and more sustainable. We help every baker create their own festive sweet baked goods that will surprise and delight consumers, ultimately boosting their business. At Puratos, we are here to help artisanal bakers, pastry chefs and patissiers get the most out of the year-end holiday season.

The story of brioche de Limoux begins in the south of France. In almost every town in France, you will find its own variation of brioche, and Limoux is no exception. Limoux is known for its rich culinary heritage, and brioche has been a cherished part of the local food culture for many years. However, it was in 1975 that the bakers of Limoux decided to create a special brioche specifically for the occasion of Epiphany, also known as 3 Kings Day.

