Entenmann’s Minis Encourages Sweet Acts of Kindness with the Mini Acts of Kindness 5K Giveaway

ISLANDIA, N.Y. — Now more than ever, small acts of kindness can make a big difference. In celebration of Random Acts of Kindness Day, Entenmann’s® Minis announced today the launch of the Entenmann’s® Mini Acts of Kindness 5K Giveaway to encourage fans to send a sweet gesture and make someone’s day! Now through April 2, fans can commit a simple act of kindness by visiting MiniActsofKindness.com to nominate a loved one and give them a chance to win one of 5,000 free boxes of Entenmann’s Minis. One lucky nominator and nominee pair will also win a Grand Prize of $5,000 each. Even sweeter than that? For every nomination submitted, Entenmann’s Minis will donate $1, up to $15,000, to Feeding America®, a nonprofit organization that supports a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries across the country.

“At Entenmann’s, we believe kind gestures – both big and mini – deserve to be celebrated,” said Catherine Danielowich, Brand Manager at Entenmann’s. “Perhaps more than ever, a little kindness can go a long way, and what better way to spread some kindness than by sending a loved one a sweet token of appreciation, and in doing so, helping to support food insecure communities through a donation to Feeding America.”

Through April 2, fans can nominate a loved one for a chance to win one of 5,000 free boxes of Entenmann’s Minis, a line of pre-portioned, individually wrapped pies, cakes, donuts and more, by visiting MiniActsofKindness.com and completing the entry form. All nominators and their nominees will automatically be entered for a chance to win the grand prize of $5,000 each.

For official sweepstakes rules and more information on the Entenmann’s Mini Acts of Kindness 5K Giveaway, visit www.miniactsofkindness.com. For more information about Feeding America, visit www.feedingamerica.org.

