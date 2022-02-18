Entenmann’s Minis Helps Spread Kindness With Mini Acts of Kindness 5K Giveaway

ISLANDIA, N.Y. — As small acts of kindness prove to be more and more impactful each year, Entenmann’s® Minis announced that it will help fans spread kindness with Entenmann’s® Mini Acts of Kindness 5K Giveaway. Launching today on Random Acts of Kindness Day and concluding on March 31, 2022, fans can commit an act of kindness by nominating a loved one at www.MiniActsofKindness.com to give them a chance to win one of 5,000 free boxes of Entenmann’s Minis. One lucky nominator and nominee pair will also win a Grand Prize of $5,000 each. To sweeten things further, for every nomination submitted, Entenmann’s Minis will donate $1, up to $15,000, to Feeding America®, a nonprofit organization that supports a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries across the country.

“At Entenmann’s, we value the idea that even mini acts of kindness can make a big impact. We want to celebrate the small moments that make our world a little better by giving our fans another opportunity to brighten someone’s day,” said Catherine Danielowich, Brand Manager at Entenmann’s. “Last year, more than 137,000 people nominated someone they felt was deserving of a sweet gesture, and we hope to surpass that total this year!”

Through March 31, fans can nominate someone for a chance to win one of 5,000 free boxes of Entenmann’s Minis, a line of perfectly sized, individually wrapped pies, cakes, donuts and more, by visiting MiniActsofKindness.com and completing the entry form. All nominators and their nominees will also automatically be entered for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 each.

For official sweepstakes rules and more information on the Entenmann’s Mini Acts of Kindness 5K Giveaway, visit www.MiniActsofKindess.com. For more information about Feeding America, visit www.feedingamerica.org.

No Purchase Necessary To Enter Or Win. Go to http://www.miniactsofkindness.com/ to enter. Sweepstakes begins 2/17/2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET and ends on 3/31/22 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the U.S. & D.C., 18 or older as of date of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Subject to Official Rules, available at http://www.miniactsofkindness.com/. Sponsor: Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., 255 Business Center Drive, Horsham, PA 19044.

About Entenmann’s® Bakery

Entenmann’s history dates back more than 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, Entenmann’s markets over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., producing more than one billion donuts annually – one of which is the #1-best-selling classic Entenmann’s Rich Frosted Donut introduced in 1973.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann’s®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas’®. BBU is owned by Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.