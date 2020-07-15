Ethel Ann’s Bakery of Madison Shifts From Wholesale to Online Retail Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Robyn Norton, Wisconsin State Journal Bakery July 15, 2020

thel Ann’s Savories & Sweets has roots in Georgia, was cultivated in Chicago, and came to fruition in Madison. John Kibler and his husband, Paul Cochran, own the online bakery that is a tribute to Kibler’s mother, Ethel Ann.

“All our recipes are based on memories, recipes and stories that I grew up with,” said Kibler, who was raised in Dudley, Georgia.

As a mother of four young children, Ethel Ann learned to cook by taking classes out of necessity, at the vocational college and local department stores in Augusta, Georgia. Kibler reminisces about the global flair her cooking had in contrast to the Southern-style cooking of his childhood caretaker, Sennie Mae Allen. Ethel Ann remains his most influential culinary presence, with Allen next in line.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin State Journal

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Nationally Accredited Food Safety Training Program Offered to the Public for Free During COVID-19 Pandemic

March 24, 2020 Food Handler Solutions

Food Handler Solutions has made the decision to provide their nationally accredited, online food safety training program for free to anyone who wishes to learn more about proper personal hygiene, controlling the spread of virus and bacteria along with proper cleaning and sanitizing in a kitchen and other key food safety topics.