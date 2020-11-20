Ethel’s Baking Co. Launches New Single-Serve Line of Decadent Gluten-Free Dessert Bars

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN – Imagine walking into your local convenience store, coffee shop or deli and finding handmade dessert bars that taste as good as – or even better than – your grandmother used to make.

Now a lot more people will be able to do just that. Ethel’s Baking Co. is excited to announce that its purely delicious dessert bars, which are also gluten free, are now available for retail nationwide in new single-serve packages.

Handmade with love in small batches, Ethel’s dessert bars are made with local, sustainably sourced ingredients, including hormone-free butter and cage-free eggs, using old-fashioned mixers. Each layer of every bar is baked separately to ensure perfect texture and taste.

Founded by Jill Bommarito of Metro Detroit, Ethel’s is the namesake of her grandmother, Ethel St. John, who taught Jill to bake the old-fashioned way when she was a child. When Ethel passed away, Jill – who is gluten free and has several family members who suffer from celiac disease – set out to continue her grandma’s legacy with baked goods that everyone around the table could enjoy, without sacrificing taste.

“I was inspired to create Ethel’s Baking Co. to spread my Grandma Ethel’s passion for showing love through food. I wanted to do that in a way that would have a real ‘wow factor’ for everyone, both gluten-free and gluten-full eaters alike,” said Jill, Ethel’s Baking Co. CEO and Founder. “I built Ethel’s around family from the ground up, and we continue to stay true to that, with my daughter Lily working by my side.”

Ethel’s single-serve dessert bars come in four mouthwatering flavors (SRP $2.99):

Pecan Dandy , Ethel’s original bar that’s reminiscent of a pecan pie, with a buttery shortbread crust, topped with handmade caramel and whole pecans. A sweet dessert indulgence.

, Ethel’s original bar that’s reminiscent of a pecan pie, with a buttery shortbread crust, topped with handmade caramel and whole pecans. A sweet dessert indulgence. Cinnamon Crumble , which tastes and smells like an old-fashioned cinnamon roll, with cinnamon filling, crumbly streusel and a light, sweet glaze on top of a shortbread crust. Great with an afternoon cup of coffee.

, which tastes and smells like an old-fashioned cinnamon roll, with cinnamon filling, crumbly streusel and a light, sweet glaze on top of a shortbread crust. Great with an afternoon cup of coffee. Raspberry Crumble , which tastes like a fresh raspberry pastry, is made with Ethel’s signature short-bread crust. Ready for breakfast with coffee or tea.

, which tastes like a fresh raspberry pastry, is made with Ethel’s signature short-bread crust. Ready for breakfast with coffee or tea. Blondie, with the sweet butter and chocolate of a chocolate chip cookie combined with the indulgence of a moist dense brownie, plus a touch of caramel.

Founded in 2011, Ethel’s Baking Company started out as a wholesaler, operating from a leased church kitchen to produce, sell and self-distribute to local grocery stores. Two years later, the company moved into its own facility.

Some of the earlier retailers that have carried the bars for years include Plum Market, Whole Foods, Kroger, Bristol Farms, Fresh Thyme, and Market of Choice. The brand has expanded distribution across Lipari, Kehe, Tony’s, and UNFI. Due to its success in Whole Foods Midwest and Canadian regions, the brand was expanded into all Northern California, Mid Atlantic and now Southern Pacific Whole Foods stores. After selling into some Meijer test stores, Ethel’s dessert bars were expanded into all Meijer locations this past summer. They are also available online at ethels.com and amazon.com.

With the new single-serve line, Ethel’s bars are expanding into coffee shops, convenience stores and other on-the-go locations this fall.

About Ethel’s Baking Co.

Ethel’s Baking Co. is a family-run company on a mission to bring everyone old-fashioned, purely delicious dessert bars, baked with simple ingredients and loved by all. Handmade with love in the spirit of its namesake, Grandma Ethel, the company is owned and operated by CEO and Founder Jill Bommarito. All bars are certified gluten free and made in a dedicated gluten-free facility. Learn more at ethels.com and follow Ethel’s Baking Company on Instagram and Facebook.For interest in distributing Ethel’s, please reach out at [email protected].