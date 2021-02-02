Europastry’s New Range of Bread, Cristal

Check out Europastry’s new innovative Cristal, 100% Natural, bread that comes fully baked made with a selection of high quality ingredients and no added sugar that sounds good.

Our delicious new range of bread in the market, Cristal is made by talented and passionate bakers with an authentic artisan recipe from Barcelona. A premium product with all the qualities of high hydration bread, a new rising trend.

We offer eight new items with bulk and retail options including a Cristal Burger Bun, Bagel Bun, Sandwich Roll and Artisan Sliced ​​Bread that all come fully baked. Just thaw, toast and you’re ready to eat!

