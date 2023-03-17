EXBERRY by GNT To Highlight Disruptive New Natural Color Trends at ProSweets 2023

GNT will show visitors to ProSweets Cologne 2023 (23rd to 25th April) how plant-based EXBERRY® colors can help brands create eye-catching confectionery that connects with modern consumer demands.

The new generation of shoppers is increasingly searching for products with natural, sustainable ingredients and joyful, vibrant colors. This “Healthy Hedonism” trend is inspiring a radical rethink of what is possible with natural color, from the use of soft, luminous, tone-on-tone pastel hues to combinations of bright, clashing, highly saturated shades.

At ProSweets 2023, GNT will demonstrate how EXBERRY® colors can be used to deliver these bold shades in confectionery applications while matching up to expectations on the ingredient list. EXBERRY® Coloring Foods are clean-label concentrates made from non-GMO fruit, vegetables, and plants using physical processing methods, while GNT is also committed to becoming the leader in its field on sustainability.

Petra Thiele, Managing Director for GNT Europa GmbH, said: “Inspired by Generation Z’s joy and creativity, Healthy Hedonism is a disruptive new trend that uses natural color to deliver spectacular visual effects. Our plant-based EXBERRY® colors are available in stunning shades from across the spectrum, allowing manufacturers to create cutting-edge confectionery with completely clean labels.”

ProSweets 2023 takes place as a one-off Special Edition event between ISM’s exhibition halls. GNT’s stand is located at C002 in the passage between halls 4 and 5.

For more information about the event, visit: www.prosweets.com