Fancypants Baking Co. Announces First Flavor in New Line of Cookies Made With Upcycled Ingredients

Walpole, MA – Fancypants Baking Co. announces the first flavor in their new line of cookies baked with upcycled ingredients. Okara Chocolate Chip Cookies are cookies made with the mission to reduce food waste while creating delicious snacks. Okara is a byproduct of the process of soymilk production, and one that is typically discarded. Instead, it can be transformed through a proprietary process where the ingredient is dried, milled and turned into flour. Fancypants partnered with Renewal Mills, a women-owned company based in Oakland, CA to source the Okara flour for this light, crispy chocolate chip cookie.

“Fancypants has been a baking industry pioneer for 15 years,” says Steven Evancho, Director of Marketing. “We were among the first to operate a dedicated nut free facility, and the first to use natural food colors. And today we’re excited to enter a new phase of food manufacturing, one that satisfies our sweet tooths while protecting the planet. Our team has been working hard for almost two years developing our Upcycled product line and are proud and excited for its launch,” Evancho continues.

Fancypants is extremely proud to partner with Imperfect Foods for an exclusive launch of our Okara Chocolate Chip Cookies. Imperfect Foods is the leading online grocer dedicated to eliminating food waste and building a better food system for everyone. The company sources surplus food and imperfect produce directly from farmers, growers and food purveyors and delivers these goods directly to customers’ doors through a customizable subscription service that’s less than grocery store prices.

“The partnership between Fancypants and Imperfect Foods is a terrific example of companies working together to find great solutions. Both companies share the common goals of reducing waste and creating positive impact in the food chain,” says Fancypants President and founder Maura Duggan. “Imperfect Foods works tirelessly to solve for the many ways food goes to waste in our food system, and Fancypants offers a unique way to transform typically wasted ingredients into delicious snacks. Our partnership is ideal.”

Okara Chocolate Chip Cookies are available for customers to add in weekly boxes as part of Imperfect Foods’ fully customizable service. Cookies are packaged in clamshell containers (14 ounces); containers are made of 100% recycled plastic that is 100% recyclable. The cookies are baked using certified non-GMO ingredients, are peanut and tree nut free, and certified kosher. Stay tuned for some more delicious flavors of the Fancypants upcycled product line that will launch in November, 2020.

Fancypants Baking Co. is a better-for-you cookie manufacturer, producing cookies for the fresh bakery and grocery departments of natural, conventional, club, and online platforms, nationwide. Fancypants uses exclusively non-GMO Project Verified, nut free ingredients, and plant-based dyes, which allows them to capture the growing segment of the population focused on healthier snacking, food allergy awareness, and clean, sustainable ingredients. Fancypants operates a Global Food Safety Initiative Audited manufacturing facility with a perfect rating of AA from BRC International.

Founded in 2015, Imperfect Foods is an online grocer creating a more sustainable and effective food system for everyone. The company sources imperfect produce and surplus food directly from farmers, growers and food purveyors and delivers these goods directly to customers’ doors through a customizable subscription service that is often 30% less than what consumers pay at the grocery store. Imperfect Foods’ model is a proof point that doing the right thing for the planet doesn’t have to cost more, and that shopping for quality ingredients can easily support those that grow our favorite foods. Since 2015, Imperfect Foods has recovered over 139 million pounds of food.