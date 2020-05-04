Walpole, MA–Fancypants Baking Co. announces new distribution for 3 product lines, reflecting the consumer trend of people seeking better-for-you cookies as comfort food during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Shoppers are increasingly focusing on mindful eating as a means to stay healthy, but also crave familiar comfort foods during this uniquely stressful time,” says Steven Evancho, Marketing Director. “All of our cookies lines are made with better-for-you ingredients and no GMOs, so people can satisfy their sweet tooth while knowing that their treat is made with the best quality ingredients.” In addition, consumers with food allergies are faced with potential shortages of safe foods as many people purchase in bulk during the crisis. As a nut free facility, Fancypants offers those with peanut and tree nut allergy the opportunity to snack on safe cookies.

For these reasons, Fancypants is excited to announce that Whole Foods Market, Raleys Supermarket and Amazon.com will carry 2 flavors of the company’s newest line, gluten free, grain free Keto Friendly cookies. The cookies will be available in the fresh bakery departments, and online via Amazon Prime. The keto friendly have a unique ingredient profile that sets them apart from all competitors: the healthy fat base is derived from pumpkin and sunflower seeds. The seeds provide heathy fats that keto diet followers need, while also providing a deep rich flavour profile that everyday cookie eaters love. “Everyone is a cookie-eater, and we’re thrilled to innovate and expand our portfolio to include delicious treats for every lifestyle,” states Evancho, Marketing Director.

Smart & Final Supermarket stores will bring in Fancypants’ crispy cookies to their bakery departments in several spring, summer and fall flavors. The markets with carry lemon ginger, s’mores, and orange burst throughout May and June, and additional flavors later in the year. BJ’s Wholesale Club will offer a club size (15.5 ounce) container of the Fanypants’ limited edition S’mores cookie at all club locations.

About the Company

Fancypants Baking Co. is a better-for-you cookie manufacturer, producing cookies for the fresh bakery and grocery departments of natural, conventional, club, and specialty retail stores nationwide. Fancypants uses exclusively non-GMO Project Verified, nut free ingredients, and plant-based dyes, which allows them to capture the growing segment of the population focused on healthier snacking, food allergy awareness, and clean, sustainable ingredients. Fancypants proudly partners with 1% for the Planet for their keto-friendly cookies. Fancypants operates a Global Food Safety Initiative Audited manufacturing facility with a perfect rating of AA from BRC International. Read more at http://www.fancypantsbakery.com