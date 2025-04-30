FDA Recalls Bread that Could Contain ‘Glass Fragments’

The FDA is recalling bread that was found to have glass fragments on top of the rolls. Three kinds of bread from Upper Crust Bakery were impacted by the recall. The rolls were sold in Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware, and Ohio.

