FDA Recalls Bread that Could Contain ‘Glass Fragments’

Chris Morris, Fortune via Yahoo News Bakery April 30, 2025

The FDA is recalling bread that was found to have glass fragments on top of the rolls. Three kinds of bread from Upper Crust Bakery were impacted by the recall. The rolls were sold in Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware, and Ohio.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning bread lovers to avoid a variety of bread rolls, as they could contain fragments of glass.

Upper Crust Bakery has recalled three types of rolls following the discovery of the threat. The rolls were sold in Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware, and Ohio.

To learn more, please visit Yahoo News.

Related Articles

Produce

FDA and Stop Foodborne Illness to Co-Host Webinar on Facing Food Safety Challenges

FDA Produce, Retail & FoodService September 5, 2023

The U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the eighth in the ongoing series of webinars exploring food safety culture taking place on September 13, 2023, from 12 noon to 1:00 pm ET. The webinar series Collaborating on Culture in the New Era of Smarter Food Safety is in partnership with Stop Foodborne Illness, a non-profit public health organization.