FDA Recalls Gluten-Free Cake and Gives Risk Classification

A gluten-free cake product has been recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after it was discovered to contain wheat and nuts.

The “Mini Raspberry Lemon Coffee Cake”, made by Macrina Bakery of Kent, Washington, has been recalled due to mislabelling of products.

Thirty-eight loaves of the cake have been recalled voluntarily by the bakery after it was found that their “Mini Squash Harvest Loaf” had been labeled as “Mini Raspberry Lemon Coffee Cake”, meaning that it may contain allergens.

