FDA Warns Bimbo Bakeries About its Labeling

Federal food safety regulators said that they have warned a top U.S. bakery to stop using labels that say its products contain potentially dangerous allergens when they don’t.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspectors found that Bimbo Bakeries USA — which includes brands such as Sara Lee, Oroweat, Thomas’, Entenmann’s and Ball Park buns and rolls — listed ingredients such as sesame or tree nuts on labels even when they weren’t in the foods.

Under FDA regulations, such products are “misbranded,” FDA officials said in a warning letter sent to officials at the company’s Horsham, Pennsylvania, headquarters earlier this month.

