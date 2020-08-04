Finance Veteran Robert Dilworth Joins Continental Mills in CFO Role as Company Steps Up Production to Meet Growing Demand

TUKWILA, Wash. — Continental Mills, Inc., the maker of Krusteaz and other well-known baking, breakfast and snack brands, has named Robert Dilworth as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President. The executive appointment comes at a time when Continental Mills is experiencing unprecedented demand for its baking mixes and has recently expanded its production capabilities. In his role at Continental Mills, Dilworth assumes responsibility for Finance, Accounting and Information Technology, supporting increased sales and operations and reporting to Continental Mills President and CEO Andy Heily. Dilworth has also been appointed to Continental Mills’ Board of Directors.

Dilworth joins Continental Mills after serving as Chief Financial Officer of Nestle Coffee Partners, a division of Nestle USA that was formed upon the acquisition of Starbucks’ global CPG and Foodservice rights in 2018. Prior to Nestle, Dilworth spent 12 years at Starbucks in a variety of financial leadership roles, including Channel Development (CPG & Foodservice), Digital Ventures, Store Development, and Corporate Development. Prior to Starbucks, Dilworth worked as an investment banker at Bear Stearns focused on consumer and retail sectors.

“Continental Mills’ business continues to grow and, especially as an essential business, it’s more important than ever that we have the people and systems to support the delivery of our beloved brands and products to consumers and to food service businesses across the country,” commented Continental Mills President and CEO Andy Heily. “Rob is a values-based, collaborative leader with an impressive pedigree in entrepreneurial CPG and food service organizations, bringing the expertise in strategy, operational finance and team development that makes him a great fit for our growing business and positive culture.”

Born in the Depression Era of the 1930s, Continental Mills is no stranger to hard times. The company has found success, and thrived, with its flagship baking brand, Krusteaz, and other lines of speed-scratch mixes, which are more relevant than ever today as Americans turn to food and cooking as a source of comfort and to bring their families together.

“Continental Mills and its products are built on a tenet of making people feel good and that’s never been more important,” commented Dilworth. “Operationally, too, Continental Mills is an incredibly impressive organization. I am honored to be joining such an outstanding team of leaders and excited to contribute to Continental Mills’ continued success.”

ABOUT CONTINENTAL MILLS, INC.

Continental Mills, Inc. is a third generation, family-owned maker of some of the best-loved breakfast, baking and snack brands. Under the portfolio of breakfast and baking is flagship brand Krusteaz®, as well as Kretschmer® Wheat Germ, Albers® Cornmeal and Grits, Alpine® Cider, and several licensed product extensions. Continental Mills’ snacking portfolio includes WildRoots® Trail Mixes sold in Club stores. Continental Mills headquarters is located in Tukwila, WA, just outside of Seattle, and products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States.

Continental Mills employs nearly 800 employees, with offices and facilities in Tukwila, WA, Kent, WA, Hopkinsville, KY, Manhattan, KS and Effingham, IL and is committed to addressing food insecurity in partnership with Food Lifeline, Feeding America and other non-profit organizations.

For more information, visit www.continentalmills.com.