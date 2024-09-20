Fires Add to Brazil Sugar Problems, Despite Limited Damage

Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters Bakery September 19, 2024

SAO PAULO – Fires in Brazil sugarcane fields in recent days have helped drive prices to a five-week peak and added to problems with the crop.

The fires, despite the damage from the blazes being limited, are yet another negative factor for the world’s largest sugarcane producer.

Experts said that mills will lose sugar production from the fires and there will be problems for those burned fields next year, despite the land hit by the fires being small considering the Centre-South planted area.

