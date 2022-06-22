Five Common Issues Found in Packaging Inspection

Packaging materials are not typically connected with biological, chemical, or physical recalls due to contamination. However, packaging manufacturers are expected to understand, apply, and validate their processes for consistency, quality, safety, and adherence to required methods and protocols.

According to the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) regulations apply to the manufacturing of food packaging (see 21 CFR part 117, subpart B for more information). These regulations address, among other things, the taking of adequate precautions to reduce the potential for allergen cross-contact and for contamination of food, food-contact surfaces, and food-packaging materials with microorganisms, chemicals, filth, and other extraneous material.

Also, appropriate quality control operations must be employed to ensure that food is suitable for human consumption and that food-packaging materials are safe and suitable (see 21 CFR § 117.80(a)(2)).

