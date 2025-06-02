Flax4Life Launches Groundbreaking Vegan Muffins & Brownies with Lemna Protein – A Leap Forward in Sustainable Baking

Bellingham, WA — Flax4Life, a pioneer in gluten-free and allergen-friendly baking, proudly announces the launch of its innovative new line of Vegan Muffins and brownies made with Lemna Protein, a complete, sustainable plant-based protein derived from duckweed. This game-changing product line reflects Flax4Life’s commitment to better nutrition, environmental stewardship, and inclusive food experiences.

At the heart of this innovation is Lemna Protein, a clean, nutrient-rich egg alternative that delivers a complete amino acid profile and is naturally high in Vitamin B12, iron, and prebiotic fiber. Unlike many plant proteins, Lemna has a neutral taste and smooth texture, making it ideal for baked goods, which ensures the rich, moist texture that customers expect from Flax4Life without compromise.

“Our goal has always been to create delicious, nutritious products that everyone can enjoy regardless of dietary restrictions,” said Kasondra Shippen, General Manager, Flax4Life. “With Lemna Protein, we’re not just making our products vegan—we’re improving nutrition, reducing allergens, and supporting a more sustainable planet.”

Key Benefits of the New Product Line:

Top 14 Allergen-Free: Free from gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, and more.

Free from gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, and more. Complete Plant-Based Protein: Powered by Lemna Protein for all nine essential amino acids.

Powered by Lemna Protein for all nine essential amino acids. Rich in Omega-3s and Fiber: Thanks to Flax4Life’s signature flaxseed base.

Thanks to Flax4Life’s signature flaxseed base. Sustainably Produced: Lemna grows without soil, uses minimal water, and absorbs 10x more CO₂ than trees.

Lemna grows without soil, uses minimal water, and absorbs 10x more CO₂ than trees. Operational Efficiency: reduced ingredient waste and simplified production processes.

These muffins and brownies address the rapidly growing demand for plant-based, allergen-friendly products across all markets.

About Flax4Life:

Flax4Life is a family-owned bakery dedicated to creating allergy-friendly, now egg-free baked goods that are better for you. With over 24 years of innovation, Flax4Life continues to lead the industry with high-quality, functional ingredients that nourish both people and the planet.