Flowers Foods Names Brad Cashaw Chief Supply Chain Officer

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, today announced that Brad Cashaw has been named chief supply chain officer, effective September 8, 2020. Cashaw will be responsible for Flowers’ supply chain operations and report to Brad Alexander, chief operating officer.

“Brad brings to Flowers his extensive operations and supply chain experience leading numerous teams and functions for world-class organizations,” Alexander said. “His leadership, solid understanding of all aspects of business, and proven ability to deliver end-to-end results will be a tremendous asset as we continue the supply chain optimization work already begun under Project Centennial. On behalf of the entire leadership team, we’re excited Brad has joined Flowers.”

Before joining Flowers, Cashaw was executive vice president and chief supply chain officer at Dean Foods where he was responsible for manufacturing, logistics, procurement, R&D, safety, quality, engineering, planning, fleet, network optimization, sustainability and operational excellence. Prior to that, Cashaw was vice president, integrated supply chain for the Cheese & Dairy division at Kraft Foods Group, with responsibility for all aspects of the supply chain. He was senior vice president, Snacks Supply Chain at the Kellogg Company, with supply chain responsibility for that operating unit. Brad began his career at PepsiCo, and held several production and supply chain roles, including plant manager within the beverage division. He advanced through the Quaker Foods and Snacks division of PepsiCo, where he was ultimately vice president, supply chain and NA operations.

Cashaw holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Prairie View A&M University.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company’s top brands are Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

