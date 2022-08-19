Flowers Foods Names David Roach Chief Strategic Projects Officer

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, today announced David Roach, formerly president of cake operations for Flowers, has been named chief strategic projects officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, David is responsible for leading various strategic projects for the company and will continue to report to Brad Alexander, chief operating officer. Tom Winters, Flowers’ chief supply chain officer, is now responsible for overseeing cake operations.

“David has nearly 30 years of leading successful teams at Flowers,” said Alexander. “As president of cake operations, he has done an outstanding job of driving operational efficiencies at our snack bakeries. His tremendous experience, leadership skills, and operational knowledge will serve us well as he leads our strategic projects efforts across the company.”

Roach began his career with Flowers in route sales in Atlanta, Ga., and worked in sales management prior to being named regional sales director in the central region. He was vice president of sales for Flowers Baking Co. of Villa Rica in Villa Rica, Ga., and later named president of the bakery. He also served as president of East Tennessee Baking company in Nashville, Tenn., before becoming senior vice president of the central region. During his career, he has held a number of leadership roles in sales and marketing, including the company’s national accounts team and organics business. Prior to his most recent role as president of cake operations, he was president of the snacking/specialty business unit.

Roach’s industry involvement includes serving as a member and chairman of the Executive Leadership Development Committee (ELDC) of the American Bakers Association, past board member of Quality Bakers of America and chairman of its marketing committee, and a past member of the Grain Foods Foundation marketing committee. Roach also served on the board of directors of Dave’s Killer Bread Second Chance Foundation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in marketing from Georgia Southwestern State University.

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2021 sales of $4.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company’s top brands are Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.