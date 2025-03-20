FMI Insights: Global Bakery Ingredients Market Poised for Significant Growth

The global bakery ingredient market is driven by rising consumer demand for convenient and high-quality baked goods. The baking powder and mixes segment accounts for 17% of the global market share. Increasing demand for volume and elevated texture in bakery items is creating demand for baking mixes and concentrates in the bakery industry. Shifting trends toward convenience is promoting sales of ready-to-use dry baking mixtures to bake pizza dough, bread, cakes, and waffles.

NEWARK, Del — The global bakery ingredients market is set to experience significant expansion, with sales projected to reach approximately USD 23,674.9 million by the end of 2025. Industry forecasts suggest a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%, pushing the market valuation beyond USD 48,794.7 million by 2035. The surge in consumer preference for high-quality baked goods, coupled with advancements in ingredient technology, is expected to be a key driver of this growth.

The increasing appetite for multi-cuisine bakery products, coupled with growing demand for baking ingredients that accelerate fermentation and enhance texture, is propelling the market forward. Essential baking components, including enzymes, emulsifiers, baking powders, and yeast, play a crucial role in the preparation of diverse bakery products such as bread, cakes, pastries, rolls, tarts, and pies. Manufacturers are focusing on ingredient innovations that cater to health-conscious consumers, such as clean-label, gluten-free, and organic alternatives.

Key Trends Impacting Sales of Bakery Ingredients

Key players are introducing healthy alternatives to established bakery products in flour alternatives, sugar-free sweeteners, etc. This is in response to the increasing incidence rate of lifestyle-based diseases.

The prime disposition of the vegan movement, as an increasing number of people embrace veganism, is supporting the trend of vegan cakes, pies, and other confectionery products. To cash on this running trend, meat and dairy alternative companies are producing ingredients like soy butter, soy cream, and plant-based meat, thus contributing to the vegan ingredient market.

Constant improvisations and innovations in the bakery industry are enhancing the market outlook of bakery ingredients.

Increasing demand for essential products like bread and baked goods, which are consumed regularly, especially as breakfast and evening snacks, are propelling the demand for bakery ingredients.

Online food delivery option has boosted the business of bakeries, with 24*7 food delivery service. This is enhancing the scope of the bakery ingredient market.

The market has become inclusive of more new materials, experiments, and procedures. Thus, chefs are motivated to bring innovative dishes to reality, boosting growth in the market.

Future Demand for Bakery Ingredients in the Food Industry

As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing preference for bakery products made with natural and functional ingredients. Ingredients such as specialty flour blends, natural sweeteners, and functional enzymes are gaining popularity for their ability to enhance the nutritional profile of baked goods without compromising taste. This shift is anticipated to fuel the demand for innovative bakery ingredients in the food industry.

Sustainable and Clean-Label Baking Ingredients Market Analysis

There is a significant shift towards sustainable and clean-label baking ingredients, driven by consumer demand for transparency and environmentally friendly products. Manufacturers are investing in the development of ingredients that are free from artificial additives and sourced sustainably, aligning with the global trend towards health and wellness.

Innovations in Baking Ingredients for Gluten-Free and Vegan Products

The rise in gluten-free and vegan diets has prompted manufacturers to innovate and develop baking ingredients suitable for these markets. The development of high-quality gluten-free flours and plant-based emulsifiers has enabled bakers to produce products that cater to these dietary preferences without compromising on taste or texture.

Functional and Organic Baking Ingredients Market Forecast

The market for functional and organic baking ingredients is projected to witness significant growth, driven by consumer awareness regarding health and wellness. Ingredients that offer additional health benefits, such as probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, are gaining traction. Organic baking ingredients, free from synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, are also experiencing increased demand as consumers seek natural and wholesome options.

How Technological Advancements Are Shaping the Baking Ingredients Industry

Technological advancements are playing a pivotal role in the evolution of the baking ingredients industry. Innovations in food processing technologies have led to the development of ingredients that enhance the shelf life, texture, and nutritional profile of bakery products. For example, the use of enzyme-based solutions has improved dough stability and product consistency, while advancements in fermentation technology have enabled the production of natural flavors and colors, reducing the need for artificial additives.

Proactive Key Players for Bakery Ingredients in the United States Shaping the Market Dynamics

The United States is a significant market for bakery ingredients. Growth in the United States is approximated at a significant 4.8% CAGR. Sales of bakery ingredients in the United States are increasing due to the following factors:

Highly advanced and well-established baking industry in the country, thus holding the apex of the bakery ingredient market.

Key players in the market are capitalizing on the emerging fitness and wellness trends by introducing low-sugar content versions of bakery ingredients.

New product development by bakery ingredient manufacturers is predicted to target the United States market.

Increasing demand for familiar baked goods like cronuts and newly introduced fusion bakery products like Macaringue and Croffle are supporting the sales of bakery ingredients.

Germany Experiencing Introduction of Bakery Ingredients with Optimized Product Properties

The increasing popularity of plant-based and flexitarian diets is dictating the market trends in Germany. As a result, the bakery industry is trying to reduce dependence on butter to formulate bakery items. Industrial bakeries are presented with a golden opportunity to develop new products to cater to the demand for delicious plant-based bakery products.

Introduction of bakery ingredients by key players to provide a distinct taste experience to consumers is another propeller for product sales. For instance, in August 2023, Raps, which provides distinct flavor and spice concepts, announced its plans to present a range of new bakery ingredients at the Iba trade fair in Munich, Germany, this October.

Consumer Demand for Prolonged Shelf Life and Delicious Taste of Bakery Products in Japan

Consumers increasingly seek baked goods with a prolonged shelf life and delicious taste. To fill this gap, manufacturers are introducing innovative bakery solutions. For instance, in December 2020, DuPont launched an enzyme range called Powerfresh Special and Powersoft Cake 8010 for sweet baked goods in Japan. The solution offers unbeatable anti-stalling capabilities.

Emerging Remunerative Opportunities for Bakery Businesses in Australia

Australia is a lucrative market for bakery ingredients; thus, the industry is projected to witness increasing investments over the next ten years. As per research, the bakery ingredient market in Australia is predicted to expand at an impressive CAGR of through 2035. Mentioned below are the key factors pushing the market growth:

Bakery ingredient businesses in Australia are joining forces with Austrade, short for Australian Trade and Investment Commission, to multiply their exports and boost their profits. The agency helps businesses reconnect with present distributors, seek new opportunities, and introduce new retail clients.

Increasing strategic acquisitions in the country to uplift the portfolio of bakery ingredients is enhancing the scope of the market in Australia. For instance, in March 2023, Peerless Foods acquired Tangold Pastry Australia business based in Victoria, Australia. With this acquisition, Peerless Foods has strategized to extend its present bakery ingredient offerings into the bakery and food service market.

Rising Demand for Western-style Baked Products in China Contributing to Market Expansion

China’s bakery ingredient market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.33% through 2035. The following factors are pushing sales of bakery ingredients in the country:

Popularization of Western-style baked food products like cookies, bread, and cakes, spearheaded by Western media and culture, and an increasing number of cafes and bakeries in China, is fueling market growth.

Authorised agencies are examining the growth potential of bakery ingredients, which is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, FAS China identified various baking ingredients showcasing promising growth potential, including tree nuts, butter, and dried and processed nuts.

Competition Outlook

The bakery ingredient market is highly competitive, with key players striving to differentiate themselves through product innovation and strategic partnerships. Leading companies are focusing on expanding their global presence by entering emerging markets and strengthening their supply chains. Additionally, investment in research and development is helping manufacturers stay ahead of the competition by creating high-performance ingredients that enhance the quality and sustainability of baked goods.

Leading Manufacturers

Associated British Foods (ABF)

Cargill, Inc.

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

Kerry Group

IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances)

Corbion N.V.

Puratos Group

Lesaffre

Tate & Lyle

DSM-Firmenich

Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

Flours, Sweeteners, Leavening Agents, Fats and Oils, Others

By Application:

Commercial Baking, Home Baking, Industrial Baking

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania

