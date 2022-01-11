Food Safety – What’s New in 2022?

2022 is upon us and so too are a host of new food safety regulations and best practices. Join us for our upcoming food safety webinars, seminars and updated courses that will keep your team learning and your operation producing safe, high-quality food.

Upcoming Webinars

BRCGS Agents & Brokers Issue 3: What to Expect and How to Prepare

Jan. 13

Are you prepared to reduce exposure to fraud and apply best practices up and down your supply chain? To help you do just that, the BRCGS Agents & Brokers Issue 3 standard has recently been published and goes live April 1, 2022. Join AIB International’s Siarl Siviyer Dixon and Foram Mehta from BRCGS for expertise on how you can use it to improve your operation.

