Franco Baking Company Improves Productivity, Purchasing and Waste with Cybake

Franco Baking Company is a sourdough bread specialist with a fifty-year heritage based in in Sparks, Nevada.

The bakery supplies restaurants and grocery stores on a wholesale basis across northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe. It also has a frozen bread line that is distributed throughout the USA.

In 2023, another local firm, Roundabout Catering, acquired the company. After seeing a need for new technology to run the bakery, new owners MaryBeth and Colin Smith (pictured, left) installed Cybake.

Explaining how the company uses the software to organize its operations, director Beth McBride (pictured, right, with husband Grant) says: “We input the daily orders into Cybake, and it helps us create production sheets to know exactly what to bake, with the recipes, because we have over a hundred products.

