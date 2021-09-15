French-Inspired “Pancakes To-Go” by Bakerly Launch at Whole Foods Stores Nationwide

MIAMI – bakerly, creators of French-inspired brioche and snack products, has expanded its footprint across the U.S. by adding Whole Foods Markets to its ever-growing family of retailers. Whole Foods Markets will carry bakerly’s new French “pancakes to-go” at 496 of its stores throughout the country. Each individually wrapped pancake is made with a hint of sweetness, so there is no need for forks or knives, just “unwrap et voilà!”. Preparing breakfast and snacks has never been easier.

With traditional pancake recipes taking anywhere from 15-20 minutes to make, bakerly’s French pancakes to-go provide families a way to skip the mess with a wholesome product made from authentic French recipes using the highest-quality ingredients. Parents now have a nutritious and yummy snack option they can feel good about serving in a fraction of the time.

“It’s very exciting to introduce our delicious pancakes to-go to Whole Foods Market’s shoppers and make their snack time that much happier. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Whole Foods Market and sharing our authentically French bakery products with their customers,” said Fabian Milon, bakerly’s co-founder.

The inclusion of bakerly’s pancakes to-go at Whole Foods Market includes in-store samplings, sweepstakes, and promotions in select cities along the East Coast, including New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC, and Miami throughout September. Customers can keep up with bakerly’s latest news by following them on social media @bakerlyusa.

Alongside Whole Foods Markets, bakerly’s products can now be found at more than 2,500 retail stores and grocery chains including Publix, Milam’s, Acme Giant, and hundreds of independent grocers, to name a few. The French pancakes to-go are part of bakerly’s family of delicious products, which includes brioche breads, crêpes to-go and chocolate croissants.

For more information, and tasty creative recipes to make with bakerly products visit www.bakerly.com. Follow bakerly on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest @bakerlyusa.

About bakerly

bakerly shares their love for French brioche, crêpes, and pastries by bringing authentic French recipes into every household across America. bakerly’s high-quality products range from brioche and croissants, to filled crêpes to-go and pancakes to-go. At bakerly, clean recipes and short ingredient lists are a top priority, which is why all products are made with high-quality ingredients, no artificial flavors, no GMO’s and no high-fructose corn syrup. The bakerly philosophy is to make delicious bakery products with a “Savoir Faire,” French for expertise. The bakerly brand is part of the Norac Group, one of the leading European food manufacturers specializing in packaged bakery products and delicious snacks-to-go.