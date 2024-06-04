French Pastry Company Looks to Northern Utah After Environmental Opposition at Home

BRIGHAM CITY — A French pastry company is in the process of evaluating whether it will commit hundreds of millions to building a new manufacturing plant in Box Elder County after a stalled project at home forced the company to look to expand elsewhere.

While no official announcement has been made, Utah could see an influx of croissants in the next few years.

Paul Larsen, Brigham City’s economic development director, said he has been working with Bridor, an international wholesale pastry producer, for the last nine months to reel in what would likely be a $250 to $300 million investment. The company produces bread dough and pastries that are frozen and shipped to customers to be baked and packaged.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KSL.com