Freshly Baked for 2025: Rich Products Reveals Top In-Store Bakery Trends

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich’s) is sharing the top 2025 trends influencing the in-store bakery industry. While special occasions and celebrations remain a key driver of bakery purchases, new research conducted by Rich’s Strategic Insights team shows that gatherings are becoming more intimate, and the desire for personal indulgence is fueling growth in premium snacking options.

“Consumer behavior across the in-store bakery landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by changing celebration habits, a growing culture of self-indulgence, and demand for bold, unique flavors,” said Amanda Buonopane, senior manager, Strategic Insights, Rich Products. “At Rich’s, we keep a pulse on key macro trends, proprietary consumer insights, and emerging food preferences to help in-store bakeries stay ahead of the curve. As smaller gatherings influence product sizes, and both indulgent and balanced snacking reshape bakery choices, businesses that embrace these shifts and innovate accordingly will be best positioned for sustained success in the long run.”

Celebrations Are Here to Stay—With a Twist

Consumers continue to embrace celebrations and special moments, driving strong demand for bakery items such as cakes, pastries, and specialty desserts. However, the way people gather is evolving. While large-scale events remain important, more consumers are opting for smaller, more personal gatherings. This shift is influencing product sizes, packaging, and product offerings in the bakery aisle, with demand increasing for smaller cakes, mini desserts, and customizable treats that cater to intimate celebrations.

The Rise of “Treat Myself” Culture

As consumers juggle busy schedules, they are increasingly embracing self-rewarding moments. Whether it’s celebrating a personal achievement or taking a break from a hectic day, the “treat myself” mindset is driving demand for single-serve bakery items. From decadent pastries to indulgent brownies, shoppers are gravitating toward handcrafted treats that offer a satisfying escape. Retail bakeries are responding by expanding their selection of snack-sized options.

Snacking Evolves with Bold Flavor Profiles

Snacking is evolving beyond traditional choices, becoming a larger part of consumers’ daily routines. According to Rich’s proprietary research, in the past year, 59% of consumers reported an increase in their snacking habits, with 50% reaching for a snack at least three to four times a day.

Rich’s propriety research also revealed that consumers are seeking bold and innovative flavor profiles that elevate their snacking experiences, often inspired by social media trends. In fact, 74% of consumers say that they have been influenced to try a snack after seeing it online. From globally-inspired ingredients to unique flavors like sweet-and-savory or “swicy” (sweet-and-spicy) combinations, in-store bakeries are introducing new flavors that cater to adventurous palates. Seasonal and limited-edition flavors are also gaining traction, driving shoppers to explore new tastes and textures with each visit.

