Fromager d’Affinois Announces its Bold Culinary Collaboration with Clyde’s Donuts

We are thrilled to announce our latest culinary collaboration with Clyde’s Donuts, an iconic American brand donut!

Together, we have crafted two original recipes that highlight the richness of Fromager d’Affinois cheeses:

Fromager d’Affinois Black Truffle & Prosciutto Brioche Donut Melt

A luxurious sweet-meets-savory creation, featuring the flavor of our Black Truffle cheese, the saltiness of prosciutto, and a lightly toasted brioche-style donut.

Le Fromager & Berry-Glazed Donut Sandwich

A more dessert-inspired pairing that balances the creaminess of Le Fromager with bright, macerated berries and a delicate donut glaze—an elevated twist on a classic sweet treat.

These recipes tap into some of today’s biggest food trends: unexpected pairings, elevated comfort food, and premium ingredients used in playful ways.

