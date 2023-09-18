Frozen Bakery Products Market Soaring

The global frozen bakery products market currently stands at US$ 31.78 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 58.55 billion by the conclusion of 2033. This market is anticipated to demonstrate a steady expansion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033, as per an extensive study conducted by Fact.MR, a prominent market research and competitive intelligence provider.

The market for frozen bakery items is expected to be driven by the growing population of working professionals and the increasing popularity of convenient food options. This sector encompasses well-established in-store bakeries, coffeehouse chains, restaurants, and quick-service cafes. In the quest for quick, delightful, on-the-go snacks, consumers have two choices: fresh and frozen baked goods. Due to the rising preference for on-the-go snacking, there is a growing demand for frozen bakery products.

Forecast Highlights on Global Frozen Bakery Products Market:

1- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to remain dominant in the global frozen bakery products market. The market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 1,000 million between 2017 and 2022.

2- Frozen bakery products market in Japan is anticipated to grow at a faster phase compared to the developed regions such as Europe and North America.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Fact.MR