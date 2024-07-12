Fuchs North America Introduces the’Better Baked Goods’ Collection of Seasonings

For a limited time, complimentary samples are being offered to food manufacturing and foodservice firms.

Baltimore, MD. – Fuchs North America, a market leader in innovative seasonings, flavor solutions and spices for the food manufacturing, retail, and foodservice industries, introduces the Better Baked Goods Collection — a limited edition line of delicious seasoning blends that bring innovative flavors to baked goods. Our newest collection features three seasonings that showcase up-and-coming flavors and ingredients that we expect to see trending in the coming months and beyond.

Many consumers prioritize treating themselves to a bit of indulgence, and with so many varieties of baked goods, there is something to satisfy every craving. Whether it is a sweet breakfast item, a mid-day snack, or an after-dinner treat, consumers are consistently turning to their favorite baked goods products to provide indulgence and comfort.

Our newest collection offers flavor solutions for baked goods that reflect new and emerging trends while also providing inspiration for flavor innovations that will leave consumers wanting more after every taste. While these seasonings were created with baked goods in mind, each seasoning can be modified by our R&D experts for a wide array of applications.

Better Baked Goods

Our new Better Baked Goods includes the following 3 seasoning blends:

Apple Lemon Dutch Baby Mix

Strawberry Basil Seasoning

Brown Sugar Blend

In introducing the collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs Director of Marketing, describes the inspiration behind it. “Indulgent foods and flavors have been on the rise recently, as consumers have been using food to address their increasing stress levels. Creating products that allow consumers to treat themselves while also saving them time is the perfect way to capitalize on both of these demands,” she explains.

“Incorporating flavorful seasoning blends into existing baked good products can help achieve this by delivering sweet and indulgent flavors and cutting down on prep time. The seasoning blends in this new collection do just that with three already beloved products,” Cushen concludes.

Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into areas where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the recipes that are showcased in our Better Baked Goods Collection feature flavorful and innovative seasonings that were carefully developed by our industry experts and corporate executive chef.

Inspiration through Baked Goods

Our Apple Lemon Dutch Baby Mix is the perfect medley of flavors infused into a pre-seasoned mix for a classic Dutch baby. The ingredients in this mix provide a fresh and fruity take on this pancake-like dish, boasting sweet yet tangy flavors including lemon, apple, and a variety of aromatic spices that consumers will love.

Talk about a classic with a twist! Our Strawberry Basil Seasoning is exactly what consumers have been craving. Bright and beloved strawberry is blended with notes of fresh basil for an earthy, sweet flavor profile. With summertime inspired flavors that consumers won’t be able to get enough of, this seasoning is the perfect addition to babka and other popular baked goods.

Delivering warm and nostalgic flavors, our Brown Sugar Blend is the epitome of comforting indulgence. Crafted to coat the pineapple rings on every-popular upside-down pineapple cake, this seasoning embraces trends surrounding comfort food and nostalgia. Warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg enhance its flavor profile, making it ideal for this classic cake and beyond.

Custom Solutions, Too

Fuchs North America’s experts in consumer taste preferences translate food trends into irresistibly craveable products with offerings like the Better Baked Goods Collection. According to Michael Loehfelm, Vice President of Sales and Technical Services, these special collections serve as a way of partnering with food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

As Loehfelm explains, through in-depth trend analysis, Fuchs listens to consumers’ desires and helps elevate favorite foods, flavors, and brands with distinctive, trend-driven seasonings. “We create flavors consumers will love to pass around. Our flavors bring people together – and keep them coming back for more.”

Fuchs’ development process is the perfect blend of science and art. In a competitive food market, brands need to offer something unique, but also get it to market quickly and reliably. Fuchs North America’s cutting-edge seasoning solutions, quick response times, deep expertise and customer-centric process allow for a customized approach to turning fresh ideas into consumer-favorite products.

“With Fuchs, you can expect results-oriented support that’s focused, flexible and responsive. We innovate for you – from our marketing insights to R&D expertise, we support you through all stages of the product development cycle. Our regulatory and quality experts are on-hand to ensure that the end result meets your desired specifications,” Loehfelm reports.

With over 75 years of experience, Fuchs is committed to delivering quality products the first time and every time. Contact us to see how Fuchs can help you create something special.

About Fuchs North America

Fuchs North America is a leading supplier of value-added seasonings, spices and flavor solutions to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back several decades, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world’s largest and best-recognized food brands.

Fuchs North America’s seasoning and flavor experts specialize in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. We partner closely with the marketing and R&D departments of food companies to design unique, next-level seasoning solutions. Our products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.

Since 1990, we’ve been part of the worldwide Fuchs Gruppe, the world’s largest privately-held seasoning and spice company. Our worldwide capabilities support local as well as global resourcing, giving you maximum flexibility. Operations on four continents carry out our mission to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.