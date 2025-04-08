General Mills Foodservice and Pillsbury Streamline Blondie/Brownie Orders

General Mills Foodservice Bakery April 8, 2025

Photo Credit: General Mills Foodservice; Toasted Marshmallow Blondie

Pillsbury™ Thaw and Serve Blondies and Brownies

Creating indulgent desserts has never been easier. Pillsbury’s Thaw and Serve blondie and brownies help you serve streamline prep and menu exciting dessert options with scratch-like quality in a snap. Available in half and full-sheet sizes, and single serve offering greater flexibility while minimizing food waste.

Convenient & Flexible

Toppings or not, these delicious treats are an indulgent addition to your freezer, giving you the flexibility to add some flair to your menu. Count on the versatility of Pillsbury™ products to help you simplify serving up something creative. The possibilities are sweet.

To learn more, please visit General Mills Foodservice.

Bakery

Poll Shows Consumers Craving More Baked Goods During Pandemic

General Mills Convenience & Foodservice Bakery November 2, 2020

According to a nationwide survey conducted by The Harris Poll and commissioned by General Mills Foodservice, more than one in four Americans (28 percent) are eating more baked goods as a result of the pandemic over the past six months. Items such as cookies (57 percent), bread (50 percent) and cake (42 percent) top the list of baked goods Americans have been eating as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past six months.