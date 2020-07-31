George Weston Pursues Ailing Swiss Baking Firm Aryzta

George Weston Ltd., the Canadian grocery and baking giant, is exploring an acquisition of ailing Swiss baking company Aryzta AG, people familiar with the matter said.

The Toronto-based company is working with an adviser as it pursues a deal for Aryzta, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The Swiss baking firm is also attracting interest from potential

Aryzta shares rose as much as 3.1% Friday morning, having lost almost half their value this year.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bloomberg