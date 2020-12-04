Gigi’s Cupcakes Launches Christmas “Jingle Box “

The holidays are quickly moving upon us and we’re excited to share what Gigi’s has in store for Christmas and beyond!

Gigi’s Cupcakes launched their “Jingle Box” on December 1st and will be available through December 24, 2020, at all Gigi’s locations across the US and will be available on their new app for mobile ordering as well. Gigi’s Invites you to get in the spirit and spread the joy with their holiday minis that include Sweet Snowman, Playful Prancer, Tiny Tree, and Winter Wonderland.

The Sweet Snowman Cupcake is a white cupcake topped with a decadent buttercream that is finished off with clear sanding sugar and mini chocolate chips. The Playful Prancer Cupcake features a Devil’s food cake with chocolate and white buttercream frosting that is topped with mini chocolate chips and a buttercream reindeer. The Tiny Tree Cupcake is a Devil’s food cake topped with green buttercream with bright sprinkles and a yellow buttercream start. Finally, the Winter Wonderland Cupcake features an exclusive ice-blue buttercream topped with snowflake quins and clear sanding sugar.