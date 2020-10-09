Gigi’s Cupcakes Launches Limited-Time “Boo Box” For Halloween

Trick-or-Treat yourself with their monstrous mini cupcakes!

Flavors in the “Boo Box” will include Night Crawler, Ghoulish Ghost, Friendly Frankenstein, and Crazy Candy Corn.

“We are excited about moving into the Fall and Holiday season” said Jimmy Durham, The Brand Leader at Gigi’s Cupcakes. “Our team has continued to work throughout this year to create new flavors that bring comfort and smiles to this Holiday season. We will of course have our fan-favorite seasonal themed mini boxes like the Halloween ‘Boo Box!’ Each of our locally owned and operated bakeries are thrilled to be a part in each person’s celebration of this special time of year.”

The Night Crawler Cupcake is made of a decadent devils food cake with a chocolate buttercream frosting topped with crushed Oreos and a gummy worm.

The Ghoulish Ghost Cupcake is comprised of a moist white cake topped with a buttercream frosting and mini chocolate chips.

The Friendly Frankenstein Cupcake starts off with a devil’s food cake base that is finished off with a lime green buttercream frosting and topped with black sprinkles and chocolate chips.

Finally, the Crazy Candy Corn Cupcake is made with a white cake base that is topped with a swirled orange, yellow, and white buttercream frosting topped with sugar and a delicious candy corn!

About Gigi’s Cupcakes: Founded in 2008, Gigi’s Cupcakes has become the leading national cupcake brand with over 70 locations across the US. Gigi’s business is driven by our community of franchisees who are dedicated to serving their communities with one delicious experience at a time and our corporate value of donating a significant portion of our profits to local charitable groups across the nation. You can learn more at gigiscupcakesusa.com. For information about franchising e-mail [email protected], and for media inquiries please contact [email protected]