CHARLESTON, S.C. – It’s that time of year again! Girl Scout cookies will soon be available for purchase.

Whether you’re ordering Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties or Carmel de Lites, you can use Grubhub to satisfy your sweet tooth. That starts on January 23rd.

Local Girl Scouts track and fulfill orders and manage inventory using Grubhub’s technology. The delivery app is waiving fees so proceeds benefit Girl Scout troops.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WCBD