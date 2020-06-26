Global Bread Market Forecast to Grow by US$ 20.5 Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com



DUBLIN–The “Bread – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Bread market worldwide will grow by a projected US$20.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4%. The Bread sector is forecast to grow at over 1.4% and reach a market size of US$224.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The Bread market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 0.7% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$304.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$483.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Bread segment will reach a market size of US$13.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Bread market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 3.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: ResearchAndMarkets.com