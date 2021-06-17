Global Reduced Fat Bakery Products (2020 to 2027) – Key Market Trends and Drivers

DUBLIN–The “Reduced Fat Bakery Products – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Reduced Fat Bakery Products estimated at US$25.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Reduced Fat Bakery Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

