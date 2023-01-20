Gluten-Free Bread Anticipated to Increase at an Impressive CAGR Of 9.3% by 2033

In 2022, the global gluten-free bread market accounts for a value of US$ 616.3 million and is projected to surpass US$ 1.5 billion with worldwide consumption of gluten-free bread anticipated to increase at an impressive CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2032.

Gluten-free foods have gained massive popularity over the past few years as the number of gluten-intolerant people has increased across the world. Products such as buckwheat bread, wheat-free bread, millet bread, gluten-free brioche, gluten-free rye bread, and low-carb gluten-free bread are expected to witness a rapid rise in sales over the coming years.

Key partners in Market including industry players, policymakers, and financial backers in different nations have been persistently realigning their systems and ways to deal with carry out them to take advantage of new open doors. Numerous lately have updated their procedures to stay coordinated in the setting of overall disturbances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Fact.MR