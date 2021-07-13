GNT Announces New Vibrant Green EXBERRY Colors Made From On-Trend Spirulina and Turmeric

GNT has expanded its range of plant-based EXBERRY® colors with the launch of two new green shades made from spirulina and turmeric.

EXBERRY® Shade Lime Green provides a vibrant yellowish green, while Shade Jade Green offers a vivid bluish green. They are halal, kosher and vegan-friendly and can be used in a wide variety of applications, including gummies, jellies and hard- and soft-panned confectionery as well as dairy products including yogurt and ice cream.

The new colors are the latest additions to GNT’s selection of green shades, helping the company cater to the demand for cost-effective greens that support clean, consumer-friendly label declarations.

Jeannette O’Brien, Vice President at GNT USA, said: “There is a significant global demand for vibrant green blends containing non-GMO, plant-based ingredients that are processed cleanly without synthetic additives. EXBERRY® colors are a perfect fit as they’re made using gentle, physical methods and based on the principle of coloring food with food. Turmeric and spirulina are also well-known ingredients that strike a really positive note in the modern marketplace.”

GNT uses a system of vertical integration that enables it to monitor and control every aspect of its supply chain including planting, growing, harvesting and processing. EXBERRY® has also forged longstanding relationships with its farmers, who work closely with the company’s agronomists to create a transparent partnership. The EXBERRY® commitment to its growers and adherence to vertical integration is an important part of the clean and clear label declarations that appeal to today’s discerning shoppers.

EXBERRY® Shade Lime Green and Shade Jade Green are currently available in liquid form but will also be offered as a powder toward the end of 2021.

To find out more about EXBERRY® colors or request a free color sample kit, visit: www.exberry.com

About EXBERRY®

EXBERRY® is the global market leader in Coloring Foods. The brand is synonymous with high performance color solutions based on the most natural concept of coloring food with food. EXBERRY® concentrates are manufactured from fruit, vegetables and edible plants using only gentle physical methods such as chopping, heating and filtering. The brand provides the widest range on the market, comprising more than 400 shades. It is suitable for practically all food and drink, including confectionery, dairy and bakery products, soft and alcoholic beverages and savory applications. The concentrates are valued worldwide for their ease of use, brilliance, performance and the complete vertical integration of the supply chain, which ensures full traceability, price and stock stability. In applying EXBERRY® products, manufacturers are assured to receive highly professional support ranging from strategic product development to production integration and regulatory advice. EXBERRY® is the favored color solution used by more than 1,900 food and beverage companies including the leading food and beverage producers in the world.

About GNT

The GNT Group is a family-owned company pioneering in the creation of specialized, future-proof products from only natural ingredients. It is internationally renowned for its EXBERRY® portfolio, the leading global brand in Coloring Foods. Founded in 1978, the company offers unparalleled agricultural competence and process-engineering expertise in delivering solutions from fruit, vegetables and edible plants. GNT is headquartered in Mierlo, The Netherlands, and has global reach with customers in 75 countries and offices in North and South America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.