GNT Launches Non-GMO Project Verified Range of Clean-Label EXBERRY Color Concentrates

Dallas, NC — EXBERRY® by GNT has created a new portfolio of Non-GMO Project Verified colors that eliminates the need for manufacturers to secure independent non-GMO approval.

Based on the concept of coloring food with food, EXBERRY® colors are clean-label concentrates made from non-GMO fruits, vegetables, and plants using physical processing methods. However, navigating the verification process for non-GMO products can be an expensive and time-consuming process for food and beverage manufacturers.

GNT has now launched a portfolio of shades that can save manufacturers time and money as they are Non-GMO Project Verified. The 20 EXBERRY® products are certified by North America’s only third-party nonprofit verification initiative. It is the highest quality product labeling and certification system, assuring consumers that products have been scrupulously evaluated for compliance by an independent party with measurement tools developed by industry experts. ​

Consumers find the Butterfly mark “highly meaningful” and use it as a benchmark when seeking out non-GMO Products.[1] The easily recognizable verification label allows manufacturers to reach a wider audience by sending a message of trust, transparency, and authenticity to the consumer. ​

GNT USA’s Vice President, Jeannette O’Brien, said: “As the food and beverage industry’s leading supplier of natural, plant-based colors, GNT strives to create a gold standard level of customer service. This Non-GMO Project Verified portfolio reflects our mission to save manufacturers time and money by doing the heavy lifting for them.” ​

Find out more about GNT’s Certified Non-GMO Project color portfolio by emailing: learnmore@gntusa.com

About GNT: ​ ​

GNT is the creator of EXBERRY®, the leading brand of natural colors for the food and beverage industry. EXBERRY® colors are derived solely from fruits, vegetables, and edible plants through a process of chopping, pressing, filtering and blending. EXBERRY® colors contain only non-GMO ingredients, and certified organic colors are available. With a vertically integrated supply chain and world-class customer support, GNT provides customers through each stage of the formulation and development process, from technical, regulatory to commercial scale up support.