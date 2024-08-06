GoodMills Innovation Expands Facilities at Hamburg Site

Hamburg-based company invests millions in the construction of “Tower III” – thus expanding its capacity for plant-based ingredients.

Hamburg — GoodMills Innovation’s latest plant project is now operational following completion of a new production tower. With an multi-million investment, the company is reinforcing its commitment to plant-based ingredients: with “Tower III”, GoodMills Innovation aims to establish itself internationally as a center of excellence for the texturization of plant-based proteins for use in vegetarian and vegan products. In doing so, it is once again underlining its mission to play a visionary role in shaping the market for plant-based products and champion the change towards such diets.

In the new tower, a fully automated production process will be in operation, combining extrusion, texturization, wet defibering and hydrothermal product refinement, thus making a significant contribution to the expansion of the plant-based product portfolio of GoodMills Innovation. For several years now, the company has been investing in the expansion of capacities and its expertise in plant-based ingredients. Katharina Haack, Head of Marketing Communications at GoodMills Innovation, says: “Plant-based nutrition is a building block towards a more sustainable future. And this is where we want to make a major contribution. Our raw materials enable manufacturers to produce high-quality meat and fish alternatives on an industrial scale, all of which are convincing in terms of taste, sensory properties and nutritional physiology. Only in this way can plant-based products gain an even greater market share.”

After three years of construction, the new facilities on 2,500m2 of production space spread over seven levels have been given the green light. Thanks to the central location of “Tower III” on a navigable branch of the Elbe River, GoodMills Innovation has direct access to grinding and specialty mill products from the Group’s sister company, Aurora Mühle Hamburg, as well as seaport access. Standing 42 meters tall, the tower is clearly visible from afar and offers a view of the “Reihersteig” harbor arm and Elbphilharmonie concert hall from the upper levels.

Striking and sustainable

The construction project was realized in line with comprehensive sustainability requirements, both in terms of energy concepts, building materials and project partners. Fossil fuels were completely dispensed with, and particularly energy-efficient machinery, equipment and processes implemented. With these measures, savings of up to 40 per cent can be achieved compared to conventional technology.

“We are proud and pleased that we are expanding our production capacities with the commissioning of Tower III,” says Katharina Haack. “It is a striking, visual representation of our expertise. With this investment, we can meet the growing demand for sustainable and healthy plant-based texturates, and play a key role in shaping the development of plant-based nutrition on a global scale.”