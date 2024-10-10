Grain Craft Announces Acquisition Partnership with Central Milling

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Grain Craft, the largest independent flour miller in the nation, announced they closed on an acquisition partnership with Utah-based Central Milling, Inc. The agreement includes three flour mills located in Logan, Richmond, and Collinston, Utah along with the Central Milling corporate office, and associated trademarks. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Since the creation of Grain Craft, we have diligently looked for businesses that align with our vision,” said Pete Frederick, President and CEO of Grain Craft. “This new partnership with Central Milling is a natural fit, and we believe that our two businesses will be better together moving forward.”

Central Milling is one of the largest organic flour suppliers in the United States. The company has been milling flour for more than 150 years with an organic focus dating back to the 1960’s. They carry a wide range of organic artisan baking flours, organic specialty flours, and organic whole grains. They also mill their heritage brand, Red Rose, which has been a Central Milling signature wheat flour since 1919.

“I am proud of the legacy my father, George Perry, established,” said Lynn Perry, President of Central Milling. “His vision of chemical-free farming and quality artisan flours, along with our deep relationship with the Giusto family, has been instrumental in building our business and fulfilling our mission of greater connection between the farmer, miller and baker.”

The Central Milling leadership team and all their team members will continue operating the Central Milling business. The company currently employs over 90 team members.

“Our team members’ dedication has also been critical to our success, and we are excited for the many opportunities our new partnership with Grain Craft will bring to everyone at Central Milling,” said Perry. “Grain Craft supports us in broadening our presence while still prioritizing the farmer’s quality focus and the baker’s artisan goals,” said Perry.

“Central Milling has a robust business firmly in place, from outstanding relationships with blue-chip customers to a dedicated team with extensive experience in organic flour milling,” said Frederick. “We view this acquisition as an opportunity to partner together, and Grain Craft is committed to supporting Central Milling by bringing relationships, resources and knowledge to an already great business.”